Youngstown State University officials urge the campus community to be aware of their surroundings after two men, one of them armed, got inside a fraternity house early Friday in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and took four cellphones and a wallet.

City police reports said a man and woman were sitting on the porch when two men wearing hooded sweatshirts pulled up in a car, got out and approached the porch.

One of the men pulled a revolver and demanded money, reports said.

One of the victims who was on the porch ran inside and told three others inside they were being robbed and to call the police. As he ran upstairs, the robbers came inside and demanded everyone’s phones or money. The robbers collected the phones and wallet and drove away, reports said.

Shannon Tirone, YSU’s associate vice president for university relations, urges students to be aware of what’s going on around them.

