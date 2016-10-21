JOBS
Warner Bros. promises previously unreleased #Prince music



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 11:21 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Warner Bros. Records says it is about to unveil two projects by the late megastar Prince that include previously unreleased material.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2eA07ht ), the albums will be the first official Prince releases since he died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose.

“Prince 4Ever” is a 40-song compilation of his biggest hits from his Warner Bros. days along with two previously unreleased songs: “Batdance” and “Moonbeam Levels.” It’s due in stores Nov. 22 and will feature a booklet with new Prince photos shot by photographer Herb Ritts.

Warner Bros. also says the “Purple Rain” deluxe reissue will come early next year. It will feature a second album of unreleased songs.

Prince and Warner Bros. parted ways in 1996.

