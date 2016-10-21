JOBS
Turnpike readies truck fleet for winter weather duties



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

CANFIELD

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission performed its yearly inspection on 11 trucks Friday that are prepared for the snow and ice season.

During the unpredictable winter months, turnpike commission workers are responsible for 1,395 lane miles, 31 interchanges and 14 service plazas for 12 hours a day and sometimes seven days a week.

Christopher Kalis, turnpike commission roadway foreman of the Canfield Maintenance Building, said this final check is essential to ensuring the safety and proper function of the trucks and equipment for winter.

Read more about the preparations and this winter's predictions in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

