HOWLAND — Nearly 4 inches of rain Thursday and Friday prompted the cancellation of the Saturday trail open house scheduled for the North Road Nature Preserve.

Zach Svette, operations director for the Trumbull County MetroParks, said the rainfall is the largest amount since May, and the trails are too wet for walking or riding.

He asks that people stay off the trail until it dries out to avoid damaging it. The event will be rescheduled for the next available dry weekend.