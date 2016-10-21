JOBS
State golf tournaments postponed today



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 3:06 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Talk about a slice.

The Division I boys and girls state golf tournaments have been postponed after persistent rain caused day-long delays at Ohio State's Scarlet and Gray courses.

The Boardman boys team was scheduled to compete today and Saturday on the Scarlet Course. Canfield's Hannah Keffler and Boardman's Jacinta Pikunas were scheduled to compete today on the Gray Course.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced this afternoon that play at both sides has been canceled and is scheduled to resume Saturday. The earliest tee times have been moved from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. because of early morning frost in the forecast.

Both tournaments, the OHSAA announced, will now consistent of a single round of play.

Visit Vindy.com later and read Saturday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

