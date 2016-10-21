YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad serving a search warrant at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a 75 Benita Ave. home found a bag of heroin, $1,123 cash and four guns.

Douglas Scott, 28, who lists the home as his address, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of heroin.

He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court this afternoon.

All the guns found were handguns. Reports said they were a 9mm, .357-Magnum, .380-caliber and .22-caliber.