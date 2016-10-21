YOUNGSTOWN

After getting 0.22 of a percent of the vote in Ohio in 2012, Richard Duncan is running for president again this year.

As he did in 2008 and 2012, Duncan, a retired postal worker from Aurora, has Ricky Johnson of Sharon, Pa., as his vice-presidential running mate.

“My main goal is to bring attention to reforming the two-party political system,” Duncan said. “They don’t represent the people. They represent corporations and wealthy individuals. I refuse to get involved in that system.”

Duncan and Johnson said they don’t have a goal for votes during this election, but want to grow on what they obtained in 2012.

Four years ago, they got 0.22 of a percent, 12,502 total votes in Ohio. They finished fifth out of seven candidates on the ballot. They also beat the six write-in candidates.

In 2008, they received 0.07 of a percent, 3,905 total votes in Ohio, finishing sixth out of eight candidates on the ballot. They also beat six write-ins that year.

This year there are only five candidates on the ballot in Ohio.

Read more about this non-traditional candidate in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.