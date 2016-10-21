JOBS
Oops — Trump protester launches peanut butter tirade — just not at Trump event



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 11:27 a.m.

AMHERST, Wis. (AP) — Disorderly conduct charges are pending against a woman who authorities say smeared peanut butter on 30 vehicles outside a gathering in central Wisconsin that she mistakenly thought was a Donald Trump rally.

WSAW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ed1plv ) that investigators say the Monday night conservation group meeting in Amherst had nothing to do with politics.

Authorities say the 23-year-old woman was drunk when she entered the meeting and began yelling about how she hates Trump. She departed when asked to leave, but authorities say she then used peanut butter to draw phallic symbols and write profanities on vehicles outside. An incident report said the woman’s blood-alcohol content was 0.218, about 2 1/2 times the state’s legal limit for driving.

She is free on bond.

Amherst is 115 miles north of Madison.

