COLUMBUS — Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September 2016, up from 4.7 percent in August.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 3,100 over the month, from a revised 5,501,000 in August to 5,497,900 in September 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 5 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August and down from 5.1 percent in September 2015.

Local unemployment figures for the Mahoning Valley will be released Tuesday.