NILES

Three trucks the city needs for snow and ice removal should arrive by late January after action by council in a special meeting.

Council unanimously approved legislation Friday authorizing a $405,000 lease-purchase agreement after learning from Safety Service Director James DePasquale the trucks might not be available until late winter if there are further delays.

Council had not planned for the legislation’s third and final reading until Nov. 2, leading Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia to call Friday’s special meeting.

“That would have really delayed things,” DePasquale said. “We need those trucks as soon as possible.”

The director said earlier this month the city has only four of six trucks for plowing and salting “100 miles of pavement.” DePasquale said the other two are unsafe to drive due to rotting frames and beds.

The agreement is considered a debt obligation and must be reviewed by the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission because the city is in fiscal emergency.

