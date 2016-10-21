JOBS
Lions blanket drive



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 8:55 a.m.

POLAND

Poland Lions are sponsoring a Blanket of Kindness Drive from Nov. 1 through 30. They will be collecting new and gently used washable blankets and comforters, twin, full, and queen sizes, for children and families in need.

Blanket drop-off sites include: Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road; Home Savings and Loan-Poland, 202 S. Main St.; Town and Country Cleaners, 9 Sheridan Road; Wittenauer’s Cafe, 122 S. Main St.; Farmers National Bank, 106 W. McKinley Way; and Hair Together, 5500 Market St., Suite 109, Boardman, across from Market Street School.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Poland Lions Blanket Drive, P.O. Box 5424, Poland, OH 44514.

