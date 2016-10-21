POLAND
Poland Lions are sponsoring a Blanket of Kindness Drive from Nov. 1 through 30. They will be collecting new and gently used washable blankets and comforters, twin, full, and queen sizes, for children and families in need.
Blanket drop-off sites include: Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road; Home Savings and Loan-Poland, 202 S. Main St.; Town and Country Cleaners, 9 Sheridan Road; Wittenauer’s Cafe, 122 S. Main St.; Farmers National Bank, 106 W. McKinley Way; and Hair Together, 5500 Market St., Suite 109, Boardman, across from Market Street School.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Poland Lions Blanket Drive, P.O. Box 5424, Poland, OH 44514.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.