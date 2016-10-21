JOBS
Jury selection set for Ohio police shooting trial



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 11:22 a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Court officials in Ohio are ready to begin winnowing a large jury pool for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan heard a jury update in a pretrial hearing Friday and said selection procedures are set to begin Oct. 25. More than 200 people answered summonses saying they could serve, while hundreds more have been excused for varied reasons.

Prospective jurors will fill out questionnaires next week to be reviewed by the two sides. In-courtroom questioning begins Oct. 31.

Twenty-six-year-old fired University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

