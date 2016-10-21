YOUNGSTOWN

A 9-month-old sheltie-shepherd mix with a badly damaged leg recently arrived at the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

Years ago, euthanasia would have ended the young pup’s short stay at the pound, which could give no veterinary care and had no organization to help. Max’s early death would compound the tragedy of his circumstances – tied up at an abandoned house with no food or water.

In about an hour on her phone, texting and emailing, volunteer Trish Collins sent a photo of Max and his injury to One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron, which accepted the pup for care. Through networking, the president of Friends of Fido arranged for transportation.

“Before, this dog wouldn’t have had a chance,” Collins said, noting the severe, untreated break that healed badly on its own. The useless and probably painful leg likely will be amputated at the rescue’s clinic.

