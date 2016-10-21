YOUNGSTOWN

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey will host an Xtreme Thanksgiving food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Southwoods Health Box at the Covelli Centre lobby, 229 E. Front St.

Free ticket vouchers to Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey presents Circus Xtreme on Nov. 19 and 20 will be given in exchange for five canned or boxed Thanksgiving staples. Donors also will receive ticket vouchers for a Youngstown Phantom hockey game.

Items needed are instant potatoes, stuffing, yams, gravy mix or jarred gravy, vegetables and pumpkin or apple pie filling.

Only one pair of vouchers will be given per family. Vouchers can be redeemed for tickets at the Covelli Centre box office. A limit of 200 ticket vouchers are available.