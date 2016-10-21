JOBS
Dinner theater set



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 8:26 a.m.

WARREN

Murder-Mystery Dinner Theater will take place Oct. 29 at the historical Chase Bank Building, 106 E. Market St. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8.

The evening will feature a professional cast and a buffet dinner. Beverages will be provided. Guests can provide their own alcoholic beverages and mixers.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased via TicketSpice on the Moxie Events Facebook page or call 330-759-4570.

