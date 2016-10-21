YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two armed men wearing clown masks took $300 at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday from a man who was running a food cart at the corner of Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

The man said he was closing up his stand when the two men approached him.

Reports said the owner of the stand also has a warrant from the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the county line where deputies from Columbiana then took him into custody, reports said.