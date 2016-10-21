JOBS
UPDATE | Police at scene of apparent homicide on Belmont Avenue



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 11:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner's office are investigating a homicide near the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue.

According to a police news release, a female victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Pastor Dawn Buie said a custodian spotted the body between 9 and 10 a.m. and then staff contacted police.

Police are questioning someone in the detective bureau of the police department, sources told The Vindicator.

Police are asking those with information on this crime to call 330-742-8929. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

