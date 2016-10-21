JOBS
5K run/walk set



Published: Fri, October 21, 2016 @ 8:57 a.m.

SALEM

The fourth annual Fast and Furriest 5K run/walk will be Nov. 12 starting at Pavilion 8 at Waterworth Memorial Park off Superior Avenue. There will be a 500 meter dash with your dog at 8:45 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9:15.

All proceeds will benefit Legacy Dog Rescue, a nonprofit animal welfare organization helping dogs in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and surrounding areas. Register at www.runsignup.com by Tuesday to be guaranteed a long-sleeve T-shirt and customized running bib. Cost is $25.

For information rescue or the 5K, visit www.ldrofohio.com or call Heather Pavlich, race director, at 330-406-8796.

