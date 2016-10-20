YOUNGSTOWN

Using coupons for a few items to save pennies is

always a good choice, but one Youngstown woman wants to save more than money with her coupons.

Lucy Allen is a self-proclaimed “extreme couponer” who finds the greatest deals from coupons to buy a large amount of store items. She has just recently started donating her earnings from her coupon shopping to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“Something that I’ve always wanted to do was just share,” she said. “Especially with the Rescue Mission.”

Though she works at a call center in Boardman, her hobby has taken on a life of its own since she first started this summer. Allen first started clipping just coupons she found, but then started getting most of her coupons from Insertinsanity.com, where she purchases prepackaged coupons, and has now saved more than $1,000 with coupons.

Allen said she was with her family when they visited the Rescue Mission nearly a month ago and asked if they needed any specific items. She then started donating what she already had in her home.

Brad Weber, support services manager at the Mission, said he’s grateful that she asked. “If we’re able to narrow down donations we specifically need, we’re able to better serve our clients by asking a potential donor,” he said.

The most important things the Rescue Mission needs are hygiene products, Weber said.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.