Voters in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard will face several new and renewal tax issues on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot.

Approval of renewals will not result in additional taxation. A mill represents $1 for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

HUBBARD SCHOOLS

The Hubbard School District asks voters to approve a new 10-year, 7.1-mill emergency operating levy.

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP

Township voters will weigh in on renewal of two tax issues. A three-year, 1.75-mill levy to provide and maintain police protection would generate about $149,638.46 a year. Renewal of the police levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53.67 a year.

GIRARD

City voters will decide on a new, five-year

0.5-mill parks and recreation levy. The tax would generate about $54,829 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $17.50 per year.

LIBERTY

Township voters will decide on five-year renewals of two fire levies and one police levy.

Renewal of a 1-mill fire levy would generate $171,174 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $33.66 a year.

Renewal of a separate 2-mill fire levy would generate $419,511 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year.

Additionally, renewal of a 2-mill police levy would generate $342,349 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $67.33 a year.

