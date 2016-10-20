Blitz Live presented by the Haus Auto Group— the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the new Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 9 rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 9 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Corey Crisan, Greg Gulas, and Sean Ferguson lead off the show.

*Live from the stadium:

Brian Dzenis from Mooney at Ursuline

Marty Gitlin from Boardman at Austintown Fitch

Eric Fortune from Springfield at Crestview

Jacob Ruffo from Hubbard at Poland

Steve Ruman from Jefferson at Niles

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

*Blitz pick em’s: We talk about who’s in first, last, and everywhere in between.

BREAK (7:00-7:15): AP Week 8 Podcast: On the woes at Notre Dame and the nitty-gritty of O-Line play with Aaron Taylor of CBS Sports.

1st/2nd QTR (7:15-8:00):

*VIDEO: Champion HS coach Nick Wagner discusses his first year leading the program.

*Love for the Hogs: We will go in-depth on offensive line play and some of the most high-powered offenses around the Valley.

*Introduce Stud of the 1st Half poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (8:00-8:15): YSU–South Dakota State preview: HC Bo Pelini, DE Derek Rivers, and RB Tevin McCaster.

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:15-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the 1st Half poll

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (9:00-9:15): AP Pollcast: Ralph Russo reviews the latest Top 25 with Robert Cessna.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:15-10):

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (10:00-10:10): Music from around the Valley

WEEK TEN Preview (10:10-10:30):

Ursuline–Akron SV-SM, Mooney–Fitch, and Poland–Canfield.

NFL Picks for Week 7.