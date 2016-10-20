JOBS
Phone correction for Garden Forum



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 8:51 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Anyone needing information about the Garden Forum of the Greater Youngstown Area’s annual holiday program on Nov. 5 should call Elsie Kostyo at 330-755-1582. The wrong phone number was provided in the Oct. 18 edition.

The program will take place at Rossi Auditorium at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are for $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations must be sent by Saturday to Garden Forum, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown OH 44509.

