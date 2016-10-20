JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio mom's confession details how she smothered 3 young sons



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 2:19 p.m.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period says in a recorded police interview that she smothered each boy with a blanket over the face because she didn't want to see them suffering.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Brittany Pilkington also said she was depressed and worried her sons would eventually become abusive toward women.

A Logan County judge has been reviewing Pilkington's statements while considering a request to exclude her confession in the potential death penalty case. Her lawyers argue it was obtained unconstitutionally.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Bellefontaine woman knowingly agreed to be interviewed without a lawyer.

Authorities allege she killed the toddler and two infants out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them. She has pleaded not guilty.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes