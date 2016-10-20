HOWLAND — A “trails open house” will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the completion of the nearly 3-mile trail system at North Road Nature Preserve.

The trail is open to hikers and bicyclists and features habitats from meadows to mature forest along the banks of Mosquito Creek. It is located just west of the Eastwood Mall, off of North Road, with the parking lot at the corner of Candlelight and Harvard drives.

Visitors can hike or bike the trails and enjoy fall foliage during the event. Hikers also will be able to use a new “tree identification sheet” to learn the names of trees in the park.

A guide will lead mountain bikers through the trails hourly, leaving the parking area at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Riders under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian. It’s a beginner-level trail.

In the event of rain, the open house will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday or after Halloween if more rain occurs Sunday.