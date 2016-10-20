Staff report

WARREN

A Niles man convicted of 20 child pornography charges has a lot riding on his ability to remain crime-free during the next five years.

But a filing by his attorney indicates he has an excellent chance of being successful.

Richard E. Lisovitch, 32, of Robbins Avenue was sentenced Thursday to five years’ probation, six months in the Trumbull County jail, and must meet several requirements and prohibitions during his probation.

If he violates any of the probationary terms, he could receive up to 160 years in prison, said Judge Ronald Rice of common pleas court.

Lisovitch pleaded guilty in August to 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.