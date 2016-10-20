WARREN — A Niles man convicted of 20 child pornography charges has a lot riding on his ability to remain crime free during the next five years.

Richard E. Lisovitch, 32, of Robbins Avenue was sentenced to five years' probation, six months in the Trumbull County jail and several requirements and prohibitions during his probation.

If he violates any of the terms of his probation, he could receive up to 160 years in prison, Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said today.

Lisovitch pleaded guilty in August to 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Each one carries a possible penalty of eight years in prison.

Investigators said they found evidence of child pornography in his home in March.

Among the terms of his probation are that Lisovitch not use the internet or spend time with juveniles under 18 without the presence of their parent or guardian.

He must receive group sex-offender treatment, and he must register as a sex offender.