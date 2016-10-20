LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NCAA accused Louisville of four violations stemming from its investigation into allegations that a former basketball staffer hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.

The governing body's report today does not mention a lack of institutional control – the most serious violation – but says coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor staffer Andre McGee.

The NCAA's letter is the first step in a process that could extend into next spring, according to the timetable of responses and hearings on the allegations. Louisville has 90 days to respond. The school scheduled a news conference for Thursday.

The NCAA's letter culminates an inquiry that began with the publication last October of Katina Powell's book, "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen."

Powell alleged in the book that McGee paid her $10,000 for strippers to perform 22 shows over that period with many occurring in the players' Billy Minardi Hall dormitory. The building is named for Pitino's brother-in-law, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.

The NCAA's letter lists the value of the impermissible/extra benefits as at least $5,400 and cites several instances in which McGee hired strippers to dance and have sex with recruits.

Louisville already has imposed its own penalties. The most severe one was announced Feb. 5 – a postseason ban after the school determined violations occurred. A month later, the school announced the reduction of two scholarships along with the number of days staffers could recruit.