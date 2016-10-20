YOUNGSTOWN — An Oak Street man was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison after he had pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Tijuan Muldrow, 21, was sentenced by Judge Shirley J. Christian on charges of possession of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Muldrow was arrested at about 1 a.m. June 26 on Oak Street. Reports said there was a .40-caliber handgun with a 15-round clip within reach of him.

In court today, Muldrow said he did know the gun was in the car and the gun was not his but he acknowledged he should not have gotten into the car.

The gun was reported stolen and will now be returned to it's owner.