Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 32



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 4:58 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 32 people including Jack Manigault, 19, East Avondale Avenue, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification and obstructing official business.

On Sept. 9, reports say police pulled over a car driven by Manigault at Hillman Street and Parkcliff Avenue on the South Side, after the car he was driving was reported to have been involved in an accident in Boardman and the driver was armed.

Reports said Manigault got out of the car and tried to run away, but was captured. Police said Manigault had 105 pills in his pocket and a loaded .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun was found on the car’s floor board.

photo

Jack Manigault mug

The grand jury also Carey McQueen, 39, East Evergreen Avenue, on tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine.

photo

Carey McQueen mug

The grand jury also indicted Calvin Wooster, 65, McClure Street, Struthers, on felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

photo

Calvin Wooster mug

