Judge: Ohioans cut from voter list can cast November ballots



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 1:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A judge has ruled that Ohio voters who were improperly removed from the swing state’s registration list can cast ballots in the presidential election.

Wednesday’s ruling comes after a federal appeals court in Cincinnati found last month that Ohio’s process for maintaining its voter rolls violates federal law.

It’s unclear how many voters in the perennial presidential battleground are affected, but estimates are in the tens of thousands. Ohio had removed voters from its rolls for failing to vote in six years, update their registrations or respond to mailed notifications.

Under the judge’s order, voters wrongfully purged from the registration lists since 2011 can cast a provisional ballot in person for the Nov. 8 election. Elections officials must post such details online. Early voting in Ohio began last week.

