COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he is confident Ohio’s election process is secure and he will respect the results in his race against former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.

Portman’s statement today followed GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s refusal during his final debate with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to commit to accepting the results of November’s election.

In response to a question from The Associated Press, Portman said “the sanctity of the ballot box is critical to our democracy” and he has “full faith” in Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted and the state’s bipartisan county boards of elections.

Democrats wanted Portman to go further and condemn Trump’s comments.

Portman rescinded his earlier support of Trump after release of a video where Trump made lewd and threatening comments against women.