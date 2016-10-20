JOBS
Feds indict Youngstown man for failing to register as sex offender



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 12:45 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Todd J. Kniseley, aka Todd J. Kniceley, 27, of Youngstown, with failing to register and update a registration as a sex offender as required by law, the U.S. Attorney said.

The indictment charges that, beginning at least as early as Oct. 22, 2015, until about Oct. 5, 2016, Kniseley traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to register and update a registration pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

This case is being prosecuted by Jason M. Katz, a Youngstown-based assistant U.S. attorney, after an investigation by U.S. marshals.

