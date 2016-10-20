EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A former middle-school girls’ basketball coach has been indicted on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student.

WEWS-TV reports 22-year-old Kevon Smith was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

A message seeking comment was left today for his attorney.

Smith was a coach and an educational assistant for Euclid City Schools. Police say he assaulted the girl between December 2015 and September 2016. He was arrested Sept. 30.

The district says Smith hasn’t been employed during the 2016-17 school year and is now barred from entering any school grounds or attending any school events.

He is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 1.