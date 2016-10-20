JOBS
Domestic-violence roundtable discussion is Tuesday at Catholic Diocese of Youngstown



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 3:35 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, retired Youngstown Detective Sgt. Delphine Baldwin-Casey, who is the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown’s victim assistance coordinator, will host a roundtable discussion with professionals on domestic violence from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, 144 W. Wood St.

This discussion is designed to help victims, survivors or anyone in need of information. Those planning to attend on behalf of an organization should feel free to bring information.

