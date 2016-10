NEW CASTLE, PA.

People Concerned for the Unborn Child, New Castle Chapter, will host its annual “Defend God’s Gift of Life” spaghetti dinner and bake sale from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Mary, Mother of Hope Parish Center, corner of North and Beaver streets. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children under 12, under 3 eats free. For tickets or reservations call 724-658-8662.