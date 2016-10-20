COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court has accepted the resignation of Atty. Heidi A. Hanni of Boardman from law practice with disciplinary action pending.

In making the announcement this morning, the court noted that the disciplinary counsel has filed a report under seal.

In March, the top court had imposed a one-year stayed suspension from law practice on her concerning an earlier matter.

The suspension was to be fully stayed on the conditions that she complete six hours of continuing education on law office operation and management and that another lawyer monitor her practice for one year.

In its complaint against Hanni in that case, the Mahoning County Bar Association said she failed to appear four times for scheduled office appointments in 2013-14 and twice for scheduled 2014 court hearings in a Columbiana County child custody dispute.

The couple, who had hired Hanni to represent them, went on to represent themselves and win their case, the complaint said.

Hanni’s lawyer, John B. Juhasz, said she met with her clients on several occasions and attempted to reschedule appointments when she was tied up in court longer than expected.

She notified court staff she would miss a March 18, 2014, court hearing due to her having a bronchial infection, Juhasz said concerning that case.