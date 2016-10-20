JOBS
City OKs grant for chilled beverage can venture



Published: Thu, October 20, 2016 @ 11:02 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control approved a $1.5 million grant today for a proposed $20 million complex and technology site to produce the world’s only self-chilling beverage cans, to be built on a largely vacant East Side neighborhood.

Joseph Co. International will start construction next month with four production buildings and its headquarters bounded by Oak Street, Lane Avenue, Fruit Street and Himrod Avenue.

Production buildings will be done by late summer 2017, and the business will be in full operation the following year.

The company will start with 50 workers and have 257 after three years in business.

