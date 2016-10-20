YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested on weapons charges at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood and Kenmore avenues after he was pulled over for cutting off a police officer asked police if he could get his get his gun back.

Raymond Brooks, 25, of Brookline Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports said Brooks was acting nervous and gave police permission to search his car. Inside, they noticed a cover on his cup holder was loose and when they took off the cover they found a clip of 9mm ammunition.

Also inside the car, the CD player in the dashboard was loose. Reports said officers removed the CD player and behind it was a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Brooks asked to get the gun back on the way to the jail, reports said.

A response was not recorded.