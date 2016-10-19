YOUNGSTOWN

The city of Youngstown’s Code Enforcement and Demolition office has issued a third and final fine of $1,000 to the Gatta Co. for the state of the Gallagher Building.

The 112-year-old vacant building located at the corner of Hazel and Commerce streets was evaluated by the city for the third time today. It has already been fined $100 and $500, making its total fines $1,600.

The Gatta Co. of Niles has not paid or appealed the fines.

Gatta has 30 days to respond to the fine before the city enforces it and the total fines on the building becomes $1,600.

The next step by the city could be to press criminal charges.

Gatta, which has owned the Gallagher since 2012, had plans to transform it to have apartments and a restaurant, but word is the company is now trying to sell the property that has overgrown weeds, and a building with broken windows and graffiti on its exterior.

If the building sells, the fines will transfer with the sale.