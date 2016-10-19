BOARDMAN

A Youngstown woman will be arraigned at the Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday evening facing a charge of stealing nearly $1,000 at a township grocery store.

Acealeyah Dothard, 21, of Plaza View Court, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Marc's on Tiffany Boulevard.

An investigation by loss prevention revealed Dothard reportedly made fraudulent returns and transactions, keeping a total of around $990 over the couple past months.

Dothard was released on a summons pending her court appearance.