HOUSTON (AP) — His eyes on Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis says he hasn't shut the door on anything. Oakland, though, might have shut the door on itself as home for his team.

"Oakland was in the driver's seat if they could've put together anything," Davis said today at the NFL's fall meetings, after updating his fellow owners on his desire to relocate to the gambling capital. "They came up with nothing.

"Las Vegas has already done what it is supposed to do, and we have to bring it up to the National Football League and get permission to move to Las Vegas."

Nevada lawmakers approved a deal last week that increases hotel taxes in the Las Vegas area to raise $750 million for a stadium and more than $400 million to expand and upgrade the Las Vegas Convention Center. Billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson is putting $650 million toward the project, while the Raiders and the NFL will kick in $500 million.

Commissioner Roger Goodell also said the NFL is looking into establishing a developmental league; re-examining the rules for on-field player celebrations; and reopening the labor agreement. He said the league is monitoring declining TV ratings, too.

Several owners insisted it's far too early to reach any conclusions in the Raiders' relocation issue, and none of them wanted to touch the relationship an NFL team might have with a casino mogul.