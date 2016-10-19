Associated Press

Jon Bon Jovi and Katy Perry will be having “Get Out The Vote’ concerts in Pennsylvania in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bon Jovi will perform Oct. 27 in Pittsburgh. Perry’s show will be Nov. 5 in Philadelphia, the last weekend before the election.



Details on the where the shows will be held and how to get tickets haven’t been released. The Clinton campaign says that information will be coming soon.