JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Bon Jovi, Katy Perry to hold concerts in support of Clinton



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 1:10 p.m.

Associated Press

Jon Bon Jovi and Katy Perry will be having “Get Out The Vote’ concerts in Pennsylvania in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bon Jovi will perform Oct. 27 in Pittsburgh. Perry’s show will be Nov. 5 in Philadelphia, the last weekend before the election.

Details on the where the shows will be held and how to get tickets haven’t been released. The Clinton campaign says that information will be coming soon.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes