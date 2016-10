YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police he was robbed of his pants and underwear about 5:05 a.m. Tuesday in front of 110 E. Federal St.

Reports said a woman told the victim, "Drop them like they're hot or I'll cut you," before the victim removed his clothes and the woman ran away.

Police could find no signs of the robber. The woman gave the victim back his phone and wallet and ran away with his pants and underwear.