JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New Kiwanis club to form in Liberty area



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 8:49 a.m.

LIBERTY

Kiwanis, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, is building a new club in the Liberty Township area.

Kiwanis members will be talking to businesses in the area starting Oct. 24. Each year Kiwanis clubs sponsor more than 150,000 service projects around the world.

Kiwanis International began in 1915 and has a membership of more than 600,000 members. Kiwanis clubs provide leadership opportunities to youth through K-Kids (elementary school), Builders (middle school), Key Club (high school) and Circle K (college).

For information contact Barb Smith at 330 502 1460 or cfbarbsmith@aol.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes