LIBERTY

Kiwanis, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, is building a new club in the Liberty Township area.

Kiwanis members will be talking to businesses in the area starting Oct. 24. Each year Kiwanis clubs sponsor more than 150,000 service projects around the world.

Kiwanis International began in 1915 and has a membership of more than 600,000 members. Kiwanis clubs provide leadership opportunities to youth through K-Kids (elementary school), Builders (middle school), Key Club (high school) and Circle K (college).

For information contact Barb Smith at 330 502 1460 or cfbarbsmith@aol.com