YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was arrested Oct. 2 after he was caught shoplifting a penis pump, several adult magazines and DVDs from a Market Street adult store was sentenced today to 60 days in Mahoning County jail.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly of municipal court gave Todd Thornton, 47, credit for 17 days served. He was found guilty after pleading no contest to charges of theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reports said Thornton had a brass knuckles on him when he was caught by police just after they were called to the store for a report of a shoplifter.