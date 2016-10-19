JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man gets jail term for stealing from items from adult store



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 12:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was arrested Oct. 2 after he was caught shoplifting a penis pump, several adult magazines and DVDs from a Market Street adult store was sentenced today to 60 days in Mahoning County jail.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly of municipal court gave Todd Thornton, 47, credit for 17 days served. He was found guilty after pleading no contest to charges of theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reports said Thornton had a brass knuckles on him when he was caught by police just after they were called to the store for a report of a shoplifter.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes