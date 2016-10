AUSTINTOWN — David Black, a man facing his 16th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, Black, 56, of Youngstown, was wandering from Farmer’s National Bank, 22 N. Canfield-Niles Road, to Talmer Bank, 101 S. Canfield Niles Road, causing traffic disturbances just after noon.