CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old man charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of a teenage employee at an Ohio sandwich shop was free on bond for a burglary conviction and faced sentencing next week.

Cleveland Heights police today identified the slaying suspect as Daveion Perry, of Cleveland Heights. He is charged with shooting 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel in the head before robbing a Mr. Hero sandwich shop Friday night.

Police arrested Perry on Sunday after officers spotted him entering a discount store wearing the same clothing they say he wore during the Mr. Hero robbery and the robbery of a Subway store Saturday night in University Heights. Police say they recovered a gun after finding Perry hiding in a garage.

Perry is scheduled in court Wednesday afternoon.