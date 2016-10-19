JOBS
Kutlick announces new construction in Boardman



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 4:40 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Kutlick Realty LLC has leased the former Classic Park Diner parcel on U.S. 224 and South Avenue to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

The restaurant has been demolished and Valvoline has started construction of a new building. It expects to open during the first quarter of 2017.

“This is just one of the multiple properties on US 224 in Boardman that has been recently demolished and repurposed for a strong viable used,” said Bill Kutlick, owner of Kutlick Realty.

