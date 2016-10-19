BOARDMAN

Until John Patterson joined the Davis Family YMCA in 2008, he had never taken an art class.

After his death in March, a friend found more than 70 paintings and dozens of painted wood carvings among the Youngstown man’s possessions.

Patterson was one of numerous local artists who got their start through the YMCA, where arts and humanities coordinator Suzanne Gray teaches.

Many of those same artists are featured in the Davis Family YMCA’s fourth annual “But I Know What I Like” art show that’s on display through Nov. 20.

This year’s show – which features 289 pieces by 113 local artists – is dedicated to Patterson, who in many ways embodied the show’s inclusive spirit.

The display is open to any adult in the Mahoning Valley, whether they are amateur, emerging or professional artists. Unlike many other art shows, BIKWIL accepts and displays all entries, and is judged by nonartists. Hence the name: You may not know much about art, but you know what you like.

That’s what Gray believes sets it apart from others.

“Most art shows, you send your images in, and then a judge will say, ‘Yes you’re in,’ or ‘No you’re not.’ This one, you come, you drop off your art, and you’re in,” she said.

