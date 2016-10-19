YOUNGSTOWN

Wish Upon A Star gift-giving project for homeless and low-income children is provided through YWCA programs. Individuals and community groups team up with YWCA to gather new toys, books, games and clothing for distribution. Items needed are toys, games, clothing and monetary donations.

Individuals can purchase items from a wish list of one child or as many children as you choose, or make a monetary donation and the YWCA will purchase gifts. The deadline to participate will be Oct. 28.

Drop off dates for donated wrapped gifts are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at YWCA of Youngstown, 25 W. Rayen Ave. For information call 330-746-6361, ext. 109.