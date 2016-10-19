JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Gift-giving project for children in need



Published: Wed, October 19, 2016 @ 8:51 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Wish Upon A Star gift-giving project for homeless and low-income children is provided through YWCA programs. Individuals and community groups team up with YWCA to gather new toys, books, games and clothing for distribution. Items needed are toys, games, clothing and monetary donations.

Individuals can purchase items from a wish list of one child or as many children as you choose, or make a monetary donation and the YWCA will purchase gifts. The deadline to participate will be Oct. 28.

Drop off dates for donated wrapped gifts are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at YWCA of Youngstown, 25 W. Rayen Ave. For information call 330-746-6361, ext. 109.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes